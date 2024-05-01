North Yorkshire Council submits plans to extend cemetery in Pateley Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The now-defunct Harrogate Borough Council bought the field next to the cemetery from Pateley Bridge Town Council in 2023.

The cemetery opened in 1874 and has over 950 memorials.

It’s divided into two areas — one for Church of England burials and another for burials of people from other faiths.

North Yorkshire Council has submitted a planning application to extend the cemetery at Pateley Bridge

Planning documents state the current burial rate at the cemetery is around five per year for burials and two for cremation remains burials.

However, there is only space for another two years before the cemetery is full.

The proposals include an extended access road and footpath, new burial grounds and ash internment area, tree planting as well as scrub, heather and hedge planting.

The site is part of a larger field that is currently used for grazing.

A planning statement said the expansion will mean families in Nidderdale can bury their loved ones in Pateley Bridge for generations to come.

It said: “The proposal will ensure that this critical community service is not lost and current needs for burials are met for Pateley Bridge’s residents.

"Furthermore, it will future-proof the burial needs of the community for years to come and allow residents the choice to be buried in their village with deceased family members.”