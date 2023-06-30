News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Council still working towards sale of historic Ripon Spa Baths

North Yorkshire Council says it’s still working towards a sale of Ripon’s historic Spa Baths — almost two years after a preferred bidder was chosen.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST- 2 min read

The Grade II-listed baths was the last of its kind to open in England but was put on the market by the now-abolished Harrogate Borough Council due to the construction of the new Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre on Dallamires Lanes.

After 117 years of service to Ripon, the baths closed for good in November 2021.

A year earlier in October 2021, Ripon-based Sterne Properties was selected as the preferred bidder by Harrogate Borough Council but a deal had not been struck by the time North Yorkshire Council took over the process in April this year.

Sterne Properties has plans to strip out the building to create a new hospitality facility for the city.

Ripon City Council had nominated the baths as an asset of community value which gave it a window to make a bid but council leader Andrew Williams said it could end up being “very complicated and very risky financially” so it would be backing the Sterne Properties proposals instead.

North Yorkshire Council declined to say why the process is taking so long and how much the proposed sale was worth when asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

But the baths were previously put up for sale by Harrogate Borough Council in 2008 with a £3.3m price tag.

It was later withdrawn following a community campaign.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of resources, Gary Fielding, said: “Sterne Properties Ltd was selected as the preferred purchaser for this vacant asset because of its positive plans for the future of the former Ripon Spa Baths site.

“We are continuing to work constructively with Sterne Properties to complete the purchase.

“As it is a commercial transaction, the value and terms of the purchase remain confidential.”

