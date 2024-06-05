North Yorkshire Council says ‘work is still progressing well’ to repair A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton
The road, between Skipton and Blubberhouses, has been closed since February 2 after a crack appeared in the verge.
The council have installed 85 metres of steel sheets – known as piles – to create the structural wall required.
Work is now underway to reconstruct the carriageway behind the newly installed sheet piles, along with drainage works and the relocation of telephone cables.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: “We are doing all we can to complete the repair as quickly and safely as possible and still anticipate the road reopening before the end of June.
“There will be two drop-in sessions that will take place in June for you to find out about the work, as well as the realignment project.”
There is no need to book, you can simply turn up to find out more information.
Tuesday, June 11 – between 6pm and 8pm at St Thomas Becket Church in Hampsthwaite
Wednesday, June 19 – between 6pm and 8pm at Bolton Abbey Village Hall
