North Yorkshire Council refuses plan to build 18 holiday cabins in woodland near Knaresborough

The Hargreaves family submitted plans for the tourism business earlier this year which included wooden shepherds huts, cabins and pods nestledwithin a woodland just outside the village of Coneythorpe.

Documents submitted by the applicants said they wanted to create a “tranquil overnight accommodation scheme in a unique location” that would be a base for tourists to explore North Yorkshire.

A new footpath was also proposed to the village which it said would increase footfall to the Tiger Inn pub and support the social and economic wellbeing of Coneythorpe.

North Yorkshire Council has refused a plan to build 18 holiday cabins in a woodland near Knaresborough

The plans received 14 comments with one in support and 13 objecting.

But with strict planning laws in the countryside, the council refused the plans this week saying the site is outside the development limits of the village and the proposal does not demonstrate that the scheme requires a rural location.

Planning officer Trevor Watson wrote that the huts would not be accessible to existing local services, public facilities or tourist attractions and the proposal would not promote sustainable travel.

There were also concerns about a loss of trees in the woodland with the applicants not proposing to replant them on a two-for-one basis.

Mr Watson wrote: “The cumulative effect of the proposed cabins, pods, shepherd huts, office, accesses and car park together with the change in activity and associated tourism paraphernalia would result in a visually intrusive and detrimental change to the agricultural and woodland character of the site.

“The proposal would fail to protect, enhance and restore the landscape character of the site and would result in substantial harm to the character and appearance of the conservation area.

"There are no public benefits associated with the proposal that would outweigh the harm.”