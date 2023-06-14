News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

North Yorkshire Council refuses plan to build 18 holiday cabins in woodland near Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Council has refused a planning application to build 18 wooden holiday cabins in a woodland near Knaresborough.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:20 BST- 2 min read

The Hargreaves family submitted plans for the tourism business earlier this year which included wooden shepherds huts, cabins and pods nestledwithin a woodland just outside the village of Coneythorpe.

Documents submitted by the applicants said they wanted to create a “tranquil overnight accommodation scheme in a unique location” that would be a base for tourists to explore North Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A new footpath was also proposed to the village which it said would increase footfall to the Tiger Inn pub and support the social and economic wellbeing of Coneythorpe.

North Yorkshire Council has refused a plan to build 18 holiday cabins in a woodland near KnaresboroughNorth Yorkshire Council has refused a plan to build 18 holiday cabins in a woodland near Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Council has refused a plan to build 18 holiday cabins in a woodland near Knaresborough
Most Popular

The plans received 14 comments with one in support and 13 objecting.

But with strict planning laws in the countryside, the council refused the plans this week saying the site is outside the development limits of the village and the proposal does not demonstrate that the scheme requires a rural location.

Planning officer Trevor Watson wrote that the huts would not be accessible to existing local services, public facilities or tourist attractions and the proposal would not promote sustainable travel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were also concerns about a loss of trees in the woodland with the applicants not proposing to replant them on a two-for-one basis.

Mr Watson wrote: “The cumulative effect of the proposed cabins, pods, shepherd huts, office, accesses and car park together with the change in activity and associated tourism paraphernalia would result in a visually intrusive and detrimental change to the agricultural and woodland character of the site.

“The proposal would fail to protect, enhance and restore the landscape character of the site and would result in substantial harm to the character and appearance of the conservation area.

"There are no public benefits associated with the proposal that would outweigh the harm.”

The applicants can appeal the decision.

Related topics:KnaresboroughNorth Yorkshire