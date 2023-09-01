North Yorkshire Council refuses plan for five new apartments in Harrogate

The application was submitted by planning agent David Birtles on behalf of an unnamed developer.

It asked to raze the building and replace it with five two-bedroom flats built over three floors as well as six car parking spaces.

The building was most recently used as the Indieworx Collective co-working space before it closed in 2019.

According to planning documents submitted by architects Architecture One Eight, the unlisted building has “little merit” and a new stone-built structure would enhance the site and improve the Harrogate Conservation Area.

However, Rebecca Micallef from the council’s economic development team raised concerns about the loss of employment space in the town if the development went ahead.

She said: “There is a major shortage of suitable commercial accommodation for new and growing businesses across the Harrogate area – this is forcing businesses to relocate elsewhere and is acting as a real constraint to business growth and potential inward investment.”

The council’s assistant director of planning, Trevor Watson, refused the plans with reasons including a “fussy” appearance which he said does not respect the traditional surroundings, its size causing harm to the neighbouring property and there being no parking bay or turning area for larger vehicles.