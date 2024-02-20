North Yorkshire Council leader calls for former Harrogate mayor to consider future following ‘antisemitic’ comments
Councillor Carl Les, leader of the authority’s Conservative group, said Councillor Pat Marsh had been a senior member of the Liberal Democrats group until the comments came to light, rather than a novice councillor who had made a mistake.
Councillor Les said: “I think the tweets she has made may be criminal, that’s for others to investigate and decide.
"I would think she should consider her position.
"The comments I have seen are outrageous and offensive.
“I understand a number of complaints have been made to the monitoring officer.
"I don’t follow Pat Marsh’s Twitter account so I haven’t seen these before, but I understand there is a number of them.”
Councillor Les, who has led the authority since 2015, has previously underlined he understands prejudice having grown up as the son of a refugee from Poland and wants North Yorkshire to be a multi-cultural and a welcoming place for all.
He said: “There is no place in our society, in our county or in our council for discrimination, prejudice or hate in any form.”