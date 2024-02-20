North Yorkshire Council leader calls for former Harrogate mayor to consider future following ‘antisemitic’ comments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Carl Les, leader of the authority’s Conservative group, said Councillor Pat Marsh had been a senior member of the Liberal Democrats group until the comments came to light, rather than a novice councillor who had made a mistake.

Councillor Les said: “I think the tweets she has made may be criminal, that’s for others to investigate and decide.

"I would think she should consider her position.

Carl Les has called for long-serving councillor Pat Marsh to consider her future following her ‘antisemitic’ comments

"The comments I have seen are outrageous and offensive.

“I understand a number of complaints have been made to the monitoring officer.

"I don’t follow Pat Marsh’s Twitter account so I haven’t seen these before, but I understand there is a number of them.”

Councillor Les, who has led the authority since 2015, has previously underlined he understands prejudice having grown up as the son of a refugee from Poland and wants North Yorkshire to be a multi-cultural and a welcoming place for all.