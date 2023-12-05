North Yorkshire Council has no plans to build western bypass in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Council has no plans to build a western bypass in Harrogate with a councillor saying the move could “reopen old wounds”.

In November local business group Independent Harrogate published a document called ‘A Vision for Harrogate’ that set out an alternative course of action for the controversial £11.2m Station Gateway scheme.

The document, written by retired architect Barry Adams, also puts forward suggestions to tackle congestion in the town such as establishing a park-and-ride scheme and a building a western bypass.

A bypass proposal has been debated for decades with Independent Harrogate arguing that it could be key to link west and north Harrogate and reduce congestion.

Councillor John Mann, Conservative councillor for Oatlands and Pannal, asked Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways, if North Yorkshire Council would commit to building the bypass as a long-term project.

Councillor Mann said: “I do know that congestion in Pannal and Oatlands would be much relieved if a relief road would be constructed.

"I think there’s merit in the idea as we’ve only built 700 out of 4,000 scheduled homes for western Harrogate.

"Congestion is already quite severe and dangerous to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”

However, Councillor Duncan poured cold water on the idea and said the council’s predecessor North Yorkshire County Council held a widely-publicised consultation about congestion in 2019 which rejected more roads being built in favour of sustainable travel like improved cycling or walking routes.

The council abandoned unpopular plans to build a relief road by the Nidd Gorge following the consultation.

Councillor Duncan said: “The results resoundingly favoured sustainable transport and demanded management solutions to congestion rather than the provision of new roads.

"The council then determined to respect that outcome and the council does not now plan to reopen old wounds.”

The council is working on a document called the Harrogate Transport Improvement Programme that will set out improvements to walking, cycling and bus infrastructure.