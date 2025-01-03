North Yorkshire Council chiefs reject public inquiry call over controversial Harrogate Station Gateway project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council bosses are pressing ahead with controversial changes in Harrogate town centre, despite critics calling for a public enquiry amid claims the £11 million scheme is being overseen by people with a “limited understanding” of how the town works.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council chiefs have approved traffic regulation orders for the Station Gateway project, which aims to improve sustainable travel in Harrogate.

The orders pave the way for a range of changes, including alterations to the bus access into the bus station with a new bus lane on Station Parade, new cycling infrastructure between Bower Road and Station Bridge and improved pedestrian accessibility with raised table crossing points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improved pedestrian and vehicle movements with linked signals and the improvement of public spaces at One Arch and Station Square are also planned.

The council are pressing ahead with controversial changes in Harrogate town centre, despite critics calling for a public enquiry amid claims the scheme is being overseen by people with a “limited understanding” of how the town works

But critics of the scheme, which is being funded by the government’s Transforming Cities Fund, say the consultation process undertaken for the orders has been unfair and inadequate.

Local businesses have formed a campaign group, Get Away, to fight the scheme, with a letter sent to the council from solicitors acting for one of the group’s members which outlines the concerns.

The letter says a reduction in parking due to the scheme will hurt local businesses, while it is claimed the work will increase congestion rather than reduce it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other concerns focus on the removal of trees, the impact on a conservation area and disruption during the construction phase.

The Gateway plans were revised in July last year and objectors are also unhappy that no public consultation process has taken place on the amended proposal, just for the traffic orders.

The letter states: “We consider that this is unfair and unlawful.

“The proposals for Harrogate are fundamentally different from those which have previously been consulted upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without proper public consultation, these proposals are being ushered in through the back door.”

Calling for the council to hold a public inquiry before approving the traffic orders, the letter adds: “In the opinion of our client and the members of Get Away, the proposals and the manner in which they have been disclosed to the public show a complete lack of knowledge from those with limited understanding of how Harrogate works and why the town has been so successful to date.”

Barrie Mason, the council’s assistant director for highways and transportation, has defended the controversial project and its aims.

He said in a report: “The benefits of the proposals are that they will create improved infrastructure for all road users by making better use of available highway space in the interests of balancing the needs of all vehicles, including buses, pedestrians and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Currently, the highway arrangements prioritise the private motor vehicle above other users – to re-balance this priority, mitigation is also required to maintain the expeditious safe and convenient movement of these private vehicles through the network and the proposals for a bus lane, cycle lane and improved pedestrian facilities seek to achieve this re-balancing.”

The senior officer said all the objections to the orders had been fully considered and it would not be “proportionate or appropriate” to hold a public inquiry.