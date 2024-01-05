North Yorkshire Council approves plans for staff accommodation at equestrian centre in Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The stables that will be converted into a one-bedroom flat are currently home to three horses.
The proposal will also see a barn extended to replace the space lost in the conversion.
The family-run equestrian centre near Harrogate has been in operation since 1986 and offers riding tuition for beginners to advanced riders.
It’s also home to the Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group and Follifoot Park Young Riders club.
The centre has 36 stables, an indoor arena, outdoor flood-lit menage, function and teaching rooms, as well as a simulator horse to practice riding.
However in a statement submitted to the council by applicants Mr and Mrs Pedley, it says the business does not offer significant salaries so an accommodation package is important for staff retention.
It will mean staff can be on site around the clock to check on horses and deter thieves.
According to the statement, there was a recent incident at the centre where three men in balaclavas attempted to steal a quad bike and there have been numerous other break-in attempts.
The statement added: “The application property would be offered to one of the three full time staff members who currently commute from outside the Harrogate district and cannot afford to move closer due to house prices.
“This would then provide two full time members of staff on site and alleviate some of the pressure of the applicant’s family to cover such a significant operation.”