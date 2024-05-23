North Yorkshire Council approve plans to create auction house at business park on outskirts of Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Council has approved a plan to create an auction house at Springfield Farm Business Park near Feliscliffe.

The business park is located on a long access road off Cold Cotes Road close to the junction with the A59.

One large auction room will be created and it’s expected that sales will take place each week on a Saturday.

It’s hoped around 20 bidders will attend the auctions in person although others will be able to take part via telephone or online.

Around ten full-time members of staff will be employed including auctioneers and valuers.

The council’s economic development team raised concerns that the scheme would result in a loss of space for industrial businesses.

Companies based at the site include Baltzersen’s bakery and Kirsty’s food.

However, after visiting the site, council officers were reassured that due to the unit’s configuration, it had been difficult to attract suitable light industrial businesses.

According to documents attached to the application, there is a national trend of auctioneers setting up in out-of-town locations.