North Yorkshire Council approve plans to convert former Harrogate care home into apartments

North Yorkshire Council has approved a plan to convert The Pines Care Home on Harlow Moor Drive into twelve apartments.

The 28-bed care home was forced to close in 2016 following an inadequate rating by the regulator Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It sits in a prominent location opposite Valley Gardens and the Pinewoods in the town.

Plans by Ilkley-based developer Flatcap Properties LLP follow two refused bids to turn the building into flats.

However, in both cases, the council said the property had not been sufficiently marketed as a care home before the application was submitted.

This is a requirement when changing the use of a care home to prove that it is no longer viable.

This time, the building was put up for sale as a care home for 12 months without any takers.

A report said due to its configuration, the property would be refused a new CQC registration due to small room sizes.

In the approved plans, the apartments will be formed through a subdivision of the building.

However, some external changes are proposed primarily to create individual entrances to a number of apartments.

Residents will be able to use free on-street parking on Harlow Moor Drive.

A planning statement attached to the application said: “To conclude, we believe the proposals provide a high-quality and attractive scheme andrepresent a significant opportunity to secure the positive development of this redundant building, which will, in our view, enhance this site and the surrounding area as a whole.