"No reason" Harrogate lotto funds can't keep growing, says councillor

Harrogate's local lotto has been commended by councillors as a key fundraiser for the area's charities, in lieu of funding from the council.

Cabinet members debated the merits of the lotto, which has a top prize of £25,000, ahead of a vote into changing the "small print" of which groups are eligible to receive assistance from it.

"It's a fantastic initiative by Harrogate Borough Council, it's something that has to happen as there's no more official money from council to go into these (charities), so this is a way to get money to these much needed and much appreciated charities," Coun Stan Lumley said.

"That can only be a good thing."

Councillors were told that the lotto raised just under £50,000 for local charities in its first year of operation.

Coun Graham Swift said "there was no reason" that figure couldn't continue to grow, as councillors approved a change which means school groups can now receive donations from the lotto.

"There's an incremental untapped youth market of parents who are keen to see more good causes being supported within their direct frame of reference," Coun Swift told councillors.

Of every £1 spent on the lotto, 60p goes to charities, 20p goes toward prize money, 17p is administrative costs and 3p goes towards VAT.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter