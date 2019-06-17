"No real patterns": Burglary and car theft on the rise across Harrogate, new crime stats show

Incidents of burglary and theft from cars ballooned by 43 per cent and 40 per cent respectively in Harrogate over the last year, the latest crime statistics for the district reveal.

The new figures also show that 98 incidents of hate crime occurred during that time, while rates of shoplifting (868, down by 54 cases) and anti-social behaviour (4169, down by 838) fell.

The figures are part of an annual safety report tabled at a meeting with cabinet member for community safety, Coun Mike Chambers, earlier this month.

The report summarised crimes committed in the district between April 2018 to March 2019.

These are the 12 worst antisocial behaviour hotspots in Harrogate according to latest Police figures

Commenting on the figures, the council's community safety and CCTV manager Julia Stack said there was "no real pattern" identifiable in the rise of car theft and burglaries, but reiterated that overall levels of crime in the district meant it remained a safe place to live.

"In the past, particular areas have been targeted and we've been able to use our resources accordingly...here we're seeing no real patterns," Ms Stack said.

She added that lax security at people's homes and vehicles was often identified during investigations into thefts.

"Many of the burglaries were often because residents left their home unsecured, with criminals not required to 'break and enter' to access homes," she said.

"We do know people who will go around and test door handles (looking for an unlocked home)."

She said a number of the burglaries were identified as so-called "two-in-one" jobs - where a burglar enters a home specifically to steal keys to a vehicle, with high-performance cars a specific target.

Drug dealing in Harrogate - three people arrested in crackdown on county lines crime

Ms Stack also addressed the 4569 incidents caught on Harrogate's CCTV system from April 2018 to March 2019, with the haul producing 276 pieces of evidence.

The community safety manager said an 'incident' could range from anything including a sighting of a missing person or a vehicle of interest, to violent offenses or shop-lifting.

She said that nation-wide there was a difficulty in compiling statistics from courts about the use of CCTV footage in securing convictions.

However, the network played an important role in the prevention of crime, she said.

"Not every incident has to produce evidence - we find our cameras do a lot of work in missing persons (incidents), a lot of work about prevention and deterrence."

Ms Stack said the Harrogate remained a safe district when it came to crime.

Harrogate among wealthy towns targeted by drug dealers

"From a community safety point of view, we still live in a very low crime area," Ms Stack said.

"People should be assured that, compared to our neighbouring cities, our rates of crime are very low."

She added that residents shouldn't hesitate to report situations of potential crime.

"We do encourage people to report crime, a lot of the time people assume someone else has already done that so they won't," she said.

"If you see something (like possible crime) that seems out of place , chances are it is."

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter