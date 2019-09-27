New wedding venue - including teepees - planned for beautiful Nidderdale site

Fancy uttering "I do" among the rolling green hills in some of Yorkshire's most picturesque surroundings?

What about, after dancing the night away, crawling into your own personal teepee to spend the night?

That's what has been proposed for land east of Braisty Woods Farm at Summerbridge, detailed in new plans that have just come across the desk of Harrogate council planners.

The submission by Alexander Weddings and Events Ltd includes 25 sleeping teepees and a communal teepee with a fire pit, a car park, shower block, catering tent and a marquee to create a wedding venue.

The applicants propose the business would create two full-time and 12 part-time jobs.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter