New war of words between Harrogate Lib Dems and town's MP dispute over dental access ‘crisis’

After the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, claimed patients in Harrogate and Knaresborough were facing an "access crisis", MP Andrew Jones said his track record on the issue spoke for itself and that he had personally helped constituents get access to dental care.

Mr Gordon's criticisms followed a meeting with MP Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dem spokesperson for Health & Social Care, to talk about what they say is the chronic shortage of NHS dentists in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling on a Minister to visit Harrogate to speak to patients and Dentists to see this the situation for themselves, Daisy Cooper said: “In Harrogate if you are lucky to find an NHS dentist taking on any new patients you face a two and half year wait to see them.

Dental provision "crisis" - Tom Gordon , Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, at a meeting with Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dem's Health & Social Care spokesperson.

"This is a shocking state of affairs.”

Mr Gordon joined the Lib Dem attack, adding: "Patients in Harrogate and Knaresborough are facing an access crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Only yesterday I spoke with a family who moved to the area more than 18 months ago, they have been unable to find an NHS dentist and are now paying for private care.

"This is all too common; families are faced with a bill for private treatment or unacceptable waits to be seen by an NHS dentist.

“As a former health services researcher, I know how important it is that we get to grips with the dental crisis."

But Harrogate and Knaresborough's Conservative MP Andrew Jones, who looks set to face Mr Gordon in the battle for the constituency at the next election, hit back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon, he said, should pass onto him the names of any of his constituents in need of his help.

Mr Jones said: “I have raised the issue of dental provision on behalf of constituents on several occasions with NHS England and health ministers.

"Indeed, this has led to the Government allocating £8.6million for additional dental services in Yorkshire and the North East.

"I have also helped individual constituents get access to dental care when they have been having problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If Tom Gordon would like to forward me the names of the family he has spoken to then I am ready to help them too.

“In return if anyone contacts me from Wakefield, where he is a councillor, or from Shropshire, as he works for the Lib Dem MP for Shropshire North, I will be sure to pass the details on to him. That’s only fair.”

The Lib Dems’ spokesperson for Health & Social Care, Daisy Cooper, raised issues surrounding access to an NHS Dentist during a debate session in the House of Commons on expanding the NHS workforce.

She also spoke about how the lack of available GP appointments was forcing people to turn to ‘DIY doctoring’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon, 28, who works for a national carers charity and is leader of the Lib Dem group on Wakefield Council is to moving to Harrogate.

Andrew Jones was first elected MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough in May 2010 and has won three further victories.