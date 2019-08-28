New tattoo parlour proposed for Harrogate town centre

A high-profile shopfront on one of Harrogate's busiest roads could soon be the town's latest tattoo and piercing hotspot.

New plans have been lodged with the council which would see the premises at 18 Station Parade given permission to operate as a tattoo and piercing parlour.

The currently-vacant shopfront is licensed to operate as a pawn shop, and last housed a Money Spinner pawning store.

However, applicant Keith Hammond has put forward plans to convert the use to a tattoo and piercing premises.

If successful, it would be one of at least five tattooists operating in or near Harrogate's town centre.

A site plan for the proposal shows four 'booths' where clients will be able to get tattooed or pierced.

There is no indication of how many employees the business would have, however the proposed hours of operation are from 11am-6pm Monday to Friday, and 11am-5pm on Saturday.

The public can comment on the proposal by visiting Harrogate Borough Council's planning portal and searching for the application code of 19/03303/COU.

The proposal will be available for comment until September 23, 2019.

The building currently has permission to operate as a financial and professional services building, but separate permission is required for it to operate in the body modification market.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter