Andrew Jones MP said he welcomed new guidance from the Government to help ensure takeaway hot food businesses play their part in cleaning up the streets in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Figures show that fast food items are the fourth most common type of litter found on UK high streets.

The Government guidance sets out the powers councils have to enforce stricter litter rules for new hot food takeaways when considering planning applications, including making sure that more bins are installed to reduce rubbish in the surrounding area.

Harrogate’s MP Andrew Jones is backing new rules to tackle the problem of litter from takeaways.

“By comparison with other areas Harrogate and Knaresborough are clean towns,” said Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones.

"But we rightly have high standards and should use every opportunity to make our streets cleaner.

“We already see that a lot of takeaways take care of the area immediately around them and we also, from time to time, see examples where this doesn’t happen.

"The new Government guidance will enable councils to place an obligation on new hot food takeaways to be good neighbours and play their part in keeping our town centres clean and attractive places in which to live, work and visit.”

The guidance gives councils clear and consistent advice on what rules they can enforce when new takeaways open, such as ensuring they install more bins and anti-litter signs around shops or have staff members pick up litter regularly.

Failing to adhere to these rules could result in financial penalties.