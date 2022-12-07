New £75,000 crossing on Stray ‘could double usage by Harrogate cyclists’ says North Yorkshire County Council

A new crossing on the Stray in Harrogate could double the number of cyclists.

The proposal by North Yorkshire County Council, which may involved traffic signals, would see a crossing installed on Wetherby Road at Slingsby Walk where two popular cycle and walking routes meet – with the hope of doubling the number of cyclists using the route.

If it goes ahead, the scheme would be a rare step forward for cycling in the town after the controversy and delays which have plagued recent plans to put more focus on non-car travel in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, said the new plan demonstrated the council was keeping faith with the push to support an environmentally-friendlier transport system.

North Yorkshire County Council's executive member Coun Keane Duncan said the plan for a new Stray crossing demonstrated the council's commitment to an environmentally friendlier transport system in Harrogate.

“We are committed to creating opportunities for people who want to walk or cycle for work, education, shopping or other reasons" said Coun Keane.

"This is clear in the Harrogate area through our Transforming Cities Fund gateway project and Active Travel Fund schemes to develop a safe, accessible network for cyclists and pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Slingsby Walk crossing could offer a significant addition to the town’s infrastructure, providing a safe, formal crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists who might be hesitant about using the link at the moment.

North Yorkshire County Council believes Slingsby Walk can play an important part in a greener future in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its location near a hospital and schools means it can offer an off-road link with routes to the town centre, the Stray and the railway station.

In the context of the Government’s targets for increased cycle use, the county council argues, therefore, that Slingsby Walk has the potential to more than double the existing number of cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council acknowledges that a new crossing in that area may contribute to vehicle congestion on Wetherby Road but, it believes, its a price worth paying.

Coun Duncan said: “We recognise concerns around existing traffic congestion on this section of Wetherby Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While an additional crossing would place extra pressure on the network, this needs to be weighed against the benefit to pedestrians and cyclists that already use this location and those that would if there was a formal crossing.

“We need to consider the benefits a signalised crossing would bring to pedestrians and cyclists and the safety of vulnerable road users in this location to achieve a better balance between different modes of travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, implementation of the crossing will be subject to a detailed design and safety audit before it could be introduced in 2023/24.

Funding of £75,000 for the crossing has already been secured from Harrogate Borough Council’s sustainable transport budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability, welcomed the proposal.

"If we want to achieve our zero-carbon economy targets, we need to invest in sustainable travel options and help make them as safe as possible,” said Coun Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Introducing a road crossing on Wetherby Road at Slingsby Walk will ensure people have safe access between the east and west of Harrogate town centre, especially as this route is frequently used by young people accessing the nearby schools.