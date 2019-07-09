New plans to expand Ripon business park

Harrogate Borough Council have lodged plans to expand their Ripon business park.

An application for the construction of a new building at the authority's Phoenix Business Centre will be decided by planning committee members next week.

A report submitted by council officers and supporting the proposal state that the development would provide space for 12 jobs, while helping the authority meet the goals set out in its Economic Growth Strategy, the plan for growing employment in the district.

The report also states that forgoing short-term profit was justifiable in order to create an additional source of revenue.

"The demand for (business) units across the district, and in Ripon itself, remains high, however, the number of available small light industrial/office units across the district is continuing to decline," the report states.

"As the developer, the council can potentially forego short-term profit on development capital to offer new, quality and much-needed accommodation for business type uses whilst helping to secure a future income stream."

The existing business centre consists of a number of non-listed heritage assets alongside a Grade II Listed warehouse building, with no issues found with the construction of the new unit alongside it.

The building will be of red brick construction to match the other buildings on the site.

"The proposal will provide an important contribution to the council’s

employment land supply and will provide an additional 12 jobs," the report states.

Ripon City Council have voiced their support for the application, which is set to be decided at a meeting on July 16.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter