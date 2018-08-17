New plans put forward for 103 home development in Starbeck

More than 100 homes could be built on agricultural land in Harrogate as plans are submitted for a new residential development.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes plan to build 103 homes on land off Kingsley Road, a 5.8 acre site which consists of three open paddocks used for grazing livestock. The plans also call for a pumping station, access road and associated infrastructure on the site.

Previously a 91 home application from Barratt Homes was refused in 2016 by Harrogate Borough Council at Planning Committee against officer recommendation.However an appeal against this and a re-submission of the plans were put forward, which later received approval from the council in 2017.

Planning documents state that ‘following the grant of approval, market conditions have altered’, and as a result a number of changes have been made to proposals for the site. One of these is an increased amount of housing with smaller bedroom accommodation.

The design and access statement says: “The amendments undertaken to the scheme from the original approval has been primarily led through a desire to increase the level of smaller bedroom accommodation for open market provision in line with housing market requirements.

“Many of the existing design parameters have been followed as part of this re-design and this includes: Retention of existing landscaping to the boundaries and within the site in line with ecological recommendations.

Central area of open space creates a pleasant focal point for the development. All dwellings are outward facing creating active frontages Stand off distances to the existing dwellings have been fully reviewed and those distances approved as part of the original scheme has either been retained or increased as part of this re-design.”

It also states that the houses will range from one to four bedroom properties. Barratt Homes say that if approved 40 per cent of the homes, 41 in planning documents, would be affordable.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes Yorkshire East said:“As Yorkshire’s biggest house-builder, we’re committed to creating new homes and communities to help address the country’s much publicised housing shortage.

“The new development on Kingsley Road will comprise 103 properties, 40% of which will be affordable housing, and, as well as the new homes, the development will bring more than 150 jobs to the area. We will also support the local community financially through S106 contributions, along with improving infrastructure, such as roads near to the site.”