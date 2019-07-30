New plans for Ripon's former Lloyds Bank site

The former site of Ripon's Lloyds Bank is set to be turned into Market Place office space, under a proposal lodged with the borough council.

Plans have been submitted by James Hay Partnership to convert the grade-two listed building into office space in a major revamp that would see the building return to a look "more appropriate to the age of the property".

Lloyds Bank operated from the 19th-century-built site for more than 70 years, before closing its doors last year.

A heritage, design and access statement submitted by the applicant states: "We believe the proposal does not harm the architectural or historic significance of the listed building; it does not harm the features that are specifically part of the listing; indeed it will have a positive impact on

the property and wider Market Place, helping to maintain the broad range of accommodation and uses that is key to the viability of both properties and thriving urban centres".

The architects state that a replacement for the current 20th century bank frontage has been modelled off of mid-19th century buildings.

The proposal also includes an extensive refurbishment project for the interior of the business, such as the reinstatement of a side entrance and central stairs between cellar and first floor; and the installation of a water closet and kitchen.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter