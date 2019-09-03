New plans for homes in Crimple Valley

Revised plans to build dozens of homes in the Crimple Valley have been lodged with Harrogate Borough Council.

It's the latest vision for the Almsford Bank Stables on Harrogate's Leeds Road, after applicants Square Feet Ltd and Antela Developments Ltd initially submitted plans to build 65 dwellings at the site last year.

However, they've now tendered a new application to instead build 35 homes at the site, which is described by the applicants as a mixture of agricultural and brownfield land.

The site’s historic equestrian use includes applications for stables and barns, but there had been no proposals for the comprehensive redevelopment of the site before the initial plan for 65 dwellings.

The updated planning statement says the project would consist of one one-bedroom dwelling, 10 two-bedroom dwellings, 14 three-bedroom dwellings and 10 dwellings of four or more bedrooms.

An earlier planning report submitted by the applicant states the development would make effective use of land adjoining the main urban area of Harrogate and deliver a high quality residential development that is well connected to the town.

However, community groups such as Save Crimple Valley have opposed the proposal, stating that the development would cause harm and desecration to the Special Landscape Area that is the valley.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter