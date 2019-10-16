New plans for Harrogate to take in 50 refugees set to be backed

Harrogate will be asked to take the largest number of refugees out of all the districts in North Yorkshire, under a Government-resettlement scheme set to be backed this week.

Harrogate will be asked to take the largest number of refugees out of all the districts in North Yorkshire, under a Government-resettlement scheme set to be backed this week.

On Friday, the Local Government North Yorkshire and York committee, made up of leaders from the area’s authorities, will be asked to confirm its intention to support the Government’s future refugee resettlement scheme from 2020/21, pending final approval from the individual councils.

It would see around 200 people fleeing conflicts in other countries rehomed in the county over the space of four years.

Harrogate Borough Council along with the county’s six other district councils would each be allocated an approximate number of people to house.

From 2016 to 2018, Harrogate accepted 54 Syrian refugees fleeing conflict in their own country as part of another county-wide resettlement program of approximately 200 people.

Harrogate's District of Sanctuary has worked extensively with the new families over the last three years, with chair Jenny Travena saying the district was well-placed to take more.

"Overall, Harrogate has been very welcoming and generous to our refugee families," she said.

She said the majority of refugees Harrogate has received in recent years were from Syria, and had ended up in North Yorkshire after fleeing conflict in their home country.

Families from Iraq and South Sudan had settled here in recent years as well, she added.

"We'd like to think we can take more families. Now those families already here can help support new ones," Ms Travena added.

The proposed allocation would see an estimated 52 people resettled in Harrogate, the most populous district in the county, between 2020/21 and 2023/24.

Scarborough is next with 35, while Hambleton and Selby will have 30 and 29 respectively.

A report, prepared for Friday’s meeting by Neil Irving, the assistant director for Policy, Partnerships and Communities for North Yorkshire County Council notes that while the previous government scheme focussed on Syria, this time the “geographical focus will be broadened beyond the Middle East and the North Africa region”.

The report adds: “District councils would need to ensure that they were able to arrange to provide this supply of housing during their allocated time period.

"The county council would need to ensure that the other elements of the resettlement package were also in place.

"The schedule of charter flights is likely to be known some time in advance of families arriving, providing an opportunity for housing officers to have early discussions with national, regional and local housing providers to secure their commitment to the project."

Lachlan Leeming and Carl Gavaghan, Local Democracy Reporting service