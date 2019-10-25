New plans for future of town's former police station

A former police station is set to be transformed into a grand home, under new plans submitted to Harrogate Borough Council.

A planning application for Boroughbridge's former station - which was closed last year following a 2013 police decision to cease operating from there - includes the addition of two single-storey extensions to create the home.

Harrogate Borough Councillor Robert Windass, the ward member for Boroughbridge, weighed in on the plans, saying the building's conversion made sense.

"Some years ago, half of the station was the home of the sergeant, so to convert that back into a home is better than it being empty," he said.

He said residents of the town were "resigned" to the fact that a physical police building was unlikely to return to the town, but praised the work of Police Support Officers as a visible presence of the law on the streets.

"We'd always like to have more (police) though...The days of the actual 'bobby' on the street appears to be long gone," he said.

Coun Windass said the current arrangement, which sees police work out of the town's fire station when required, was a "good use of the building".

Plans to convert the home were submitted by Michael Pretty Architects on behalf of Waverley Property Developments Ltd earlier this month.

It comes after the building was put up for sale by North Yorkshire Police last year, after the last members of staff who used the building moved out on August 31.

In documents submitted to the council, the applicants state the proposal is "not merely an acceptable, but an appropriate new use for this distinctive and locally important building".

"It will secure its future and enhance the character and appearance of the Boroughbridge Conservation Area," a planning statement attached to the application says.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter