New plan for Ripon housing development lodged

A revised plan to build 35 homes off Ripon's Littlethorpe Road has been lodged with Harrogate Borough Council, after an initial application was rejected earlier this year.

The revamped proposal to demolish one dwelling and erect 35 new homes on field outside of Ripon was submitted in May.

It comes after the original proposal by S Harrison Developments, which included 37 new dwellings, was rejected by Harrogate Borough Council in March.

Among the council's findings was that the proposed development "would cause significant and adverse harm to the landscape," in particular to views of the site from the Ripon Rowell Walk along the Ripon Canal towpath and Ripon Racecourse.

The initial application was also met with opposition from Ripon City Council during the planning process. It stated prior to its rejection: "RCC object to this application in the strongest terms. The site is not identified for development in either the Ripon City Plan or Harrogate District Plan".

The city council also expressed concerns over increased traffic that would be generated if the development was approved.

While the developer has appealed that decision, they have also lodged the revised plans.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of the developer states the updated scheme will "not be an adverse impact on views" from the public right of way along the canal or from Ripon Racecourse and will include greater vegetation.

"The mitigated scheme will result in betterment by providing a more harmonious interface between the existing urban fringe areas and adjacent rural landscape through extensive tree planting and enhanced hedgerows along the boundaries," the report states.

Ripon Civic Society has opposed the revised scheme.

"This is a greenfield site outside the development limit on the Harrogate Submission Draft Local Plan," their letter states.

"By virtue of its scale, configuration and visual impact it is clearly not acceptable infill nor rounding off. Furthermore it would set an unacceptable precedent for further development proposals to the east and south of Littlethorpe Lane".

They also highlight concerns over the potential for sink holes in the vicinity, as well as calling for brownfield sites in Ripon to be given priority for development as opposed to green field.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter