New opening dates revealed for multi-million pound leisure centres in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre will provide a 400 square metre fitness centre, a new sauna and steam suite, improved reception and café, as well an overhaul of the existing gym, spin, leisure and swimming facilities.

It had been hoped the new facility would be ready to open earlier in the summer, said North Yorkshire Council, but a number of unanticipated issues with the building were found during construction.

Urgent improvements needed to be made to the fire protection of the steel frame, as well as the addition of new wall restraints, the replacement of corroded steelwork and fixing an issue that was causing an air leak and heat loss between the roof and the external walls.

As a result of this additional work, the refurbishment project at Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre is now set to be completed by the end of July and will reopen in August, once staff from Brimhams Active have had a chance to familiarise themselves with the health and safety and operating procedures of the improved facility.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, Coun Simon Myers, said:"Unfortunately, refurbishment projects often uncover historic issues that need to be resolved.

"But by carrying out the work now, the building can conform to the latest legislation, be as energy-efficient as possible and allow people to keep fit and active for many years to come.”

The diving structure is being replaced so that the facility can continue to create and nurture future Olympians who would follow in the steps of Jack Laugher and Oliver Dingley who began their diving careers at what was previously known as ‘The Hydro’ in Harrogate.

The new energy-efficient Knaresborough Leisure and Wellness Centre is set to open in November following another £17.6 million investment from the council.

Outside, the building is being remodelled to provide a reconfigured car park, bicycle storage and electric vehicle charging points.

The existing gas boilers have already been replaced with air-source heat pumps and 250 solar panels as part of energy efficiency measures which will halve the carbon footprint of the leisure centre.

Once complete, it will provide a six-lane 25-metre pool, activity pool with flume, sauna and steam room, fitness suite and studio, spin studio, café, electric car charging points and bicycle storage.

It is being built to the BREEAM standard of 'excellent' in terms of sustainability and energy performance, incorporating high-efficiency building materials, air source heat pumps and solar panels to reduce carbon footprint.

Unfortunately, said North Yorkshire Council, due to an unavoidable delay involving the new building’s electrical supply, the leisure and wellness centre will now open in November.

The existing Knaresborough Swimming Pool was due to be demolished once the new facility was open.

But to keep construction costs as low as possible, the current pool will close and start to be demolished in early September following the opening of the new-look Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre.