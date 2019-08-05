New neighbourhood planned for Pateley Bridge

North Yorkshire County Council have lodged plans to turn a former depot site of theirs at Pateley Bridge into a 20-home neighbourhood.

The plot of land, which had been used by the county council as a storage depot for vehicles and equipment, has been proposed for development by Brierley Homes Ltd, the council-owned and founded commercial housing company.

In a planning statement submitted to the local authority, Harrogate Borough Council, the company states that it seeks to demolish existing buildings at the site, before erecting 20 residential dwellings.

The block of land was used as a former railway depot for the defunct Nidderdale Valley Light Railway, before being used as a Council

highways depot from around the mid-1950s, standing vacant since operations finished there.

According to the planning statement, the majority of the properties will be two storeys in height.

However, eight of the properties include plans to utilise the roof space, making them two-and-a-half stories.

The buildings will include a mix of two, three and four bed dwellings, across a combination of semi-detached and detached properties. Five of the units are proposed to be affordable.

A small number of structures remain on the site, including a large corrugated buildings and two brick outbuildings, which would be demolished to make way for the new buildings.

Aiding their cause is that the site is identified in Harrogate's draft local plan (P7), which is currently open for public consultation.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter