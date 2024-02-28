News you can trust since 1836
New look planning committee approves plans to build extension on home in Harrogate

The new look planning committee have approved plans to allow a two-storey extension to be built on a home at Oakdale in Harrogate.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT
Harrogate and Knaresborough’s planning committee met at the Civic Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

It was the first meeting to be chaired by Conservative John Mann following the removal of former chair Pat Marsh last week.

Ms Marsh has since resigned as a serving councillor in the wake of comments on social media platform X that were criticised as antisemitic.

The council have approved plans to allow a two-storey extension to be built on a home at Oakdale in Harrogate

The extension was the only item on the agenda and the meeting was concluded within 20 minutes.

The application was submitted by Mr and Mrs Freeman and will see a modern extension built to the rear of their home with a cream-coloured render as well as timber panelling and grey aluminium cladding.

The plans were recommended for approval in a report written by a council officer.

There were four objections and one letter in support.

Plans were unanimously backed by councillors with Councillor Chris Aldred (Liberal Democrat – High Harrogate and Kingsley) saying the extension would fit in well with the other houses on the street, which is near to Oakdale Golf Club.

He said: “All along Oakdale there are different designs [of homes].

"I’m completely happy with this application and it looks like a very good one.

"The existing house is looking a bit tired and dated and this livens the area up a bit.”

Councillor Robert Windass (Conservative – Boroughbridge and Claro) added: “I’m quite happy with this.

"It does look tired now, it’s a 1960s construction and this will add to the street scene.

"It will be an asset to the road.”

