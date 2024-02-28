New look planning committee approves plans to build extension on home in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s planning committee met at the Civic Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

It was the first meeting to be chaired by Conservative John Mann following the removal of former chair Pat Marsh last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Marsh has since resigned as a serving councillor in the wake of comments on social media platform X that were criticised as antisemitic.

The council have approved plans to allow a two-storey extension to be built on a home at Oakdale in Harrogate

The extension was the only item on the agenda and the meeting was concluded within 20 minutes.

The application was submitted by Mr and Mrs Freeman and will see a modern extension built to the rear of their home with a cream-coloured render as well as timber panelling and grey aluminium cladding.

The plans were recommended for approval in a report written by a council officer.

There were four objections and one letter in support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans were unanimously backed by councillors with Councillor Chris Aldred (Liberal Democrat – High Harrogate and Kingsley) saying the extension would fit in well with the other houses on the street, which is near to Oakdale Golf Club.

He said: “All along Oakdale there are different designs [of homes].

"I’m completely happy with this application and it looks like a very good one.

"The existing house is looking a bit tired and dated and this livens the area up a bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Robert Windass (Conservative – Boroughbridge and Claro) added: “I’m quite happy with this.

"It does look tired now, it’s a 1960s construction and this will add to the street scene.