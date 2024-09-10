New Knaresborough ‘land train’ set to be trialled during October half-term as councillors support scheme

A land train carrying people through the streets of Knaresborough is set to be trialled during the upcoming October half-term.

Other tourist towns including Bournemouth, Weymouth and Bridlington have introduced land trains, which are vehicles designed to look like a train but can drive on roads.

In recent years, Harrogate has had a land train called the Candy Cane Express during the Christmas period and it proved to be a popular addition for families.

Knaresborough Town Council has harboured an ambition to launch a land train for several years but plans were put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the trial is successful, the vehicle will become a permanent fixture around the town.

North Yorkshire Council is supporting the scheme.

According to a report that councillors will discuss on Thursday, there is a lack of connectivity across the town’s hilly terrain of Knaresborough.

This makes it difficult to navigate for tourists and is reducing footfall and spending in local businesses, the report added.

The trial will run for one week (October 28 till November 1) and will include Halloween, where local events in the town are planned.

It will feed into a £15,000 feasibility study with North Yorkshire Council picking up the bill if councillors give it the go-ahead on Thursday as expected.

Councillors have been told that a refurbished second-hand land train is available for purchase and the trial would be able to confirm its suitability.

If the trial is successful, funds would be raised by Knaresborough Town Council to purchase the land train, convert it to electric and then operate it.

The report said: “The project would lead to increased tourism, improved local transportation options, and enhanced economic activity in the area.”

Knaresborough Town Council said the land train could begin permanent operations at the start of the Easter school holidays in April 2025.