New housing development proposed for village of Tockwith

Work on another site identified for development in Harrogate's draft local plan could soon go ahead, with an application lodged for farmland near the village of Tockwith.

Mulgrave Developments Ltd have submitted plans for 61 new homes on land north of Westfield Road at Tockwith.

The proposal also includes converting a barn house into a dwelling and the demolition of other agricultural buildings, as well as a range of drainage, access and landscaping work required to transform the farmland into a new neighbourhood.

The farmland, identified as site TW3 in the draft local plan, sits about 430 metres west of the historic Battle of Marston Moor area.

A heritage assessment undertaken by architectural consultancy firm MAP Archaeological Practice states that the proposal is "sympathetic" to the nearby heritage area, with a low potential for historic deposits on the site.

The proposal includes a mix of four-bedroom (19 of the 62 proposed homes), three-bedroom (25) , and two-bedroom (18) dwellings.

Of these, 24 are proposed to be affordable.

A report prepared by DPP Planning on behalf of the applicants and submitted to the council states the development would house about 149 new residents, based on average household figures.

The proposal will have to front an upcoming planning committee for approval because it consists of more than 50 dwellings.

A decision on Harrogate's draft local plan, which will dictate where thousands of new homes will be built over much of the next two decades, is expected to be made in July or August.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter