New electric vehicle charging points to be installed in Wetherby supermarket car park

Electric vehicle drivers in Wetherby will soon see a boost to the availability of charging points after a car park upgrade has been agreed.

Morrisons in Wetherby will get spaces to charge eight vehicles at a time after planning consent was granted.

Parking firm Motor Fuel Group sought permission from Leeds City Council for the scheme.

A planning report said the new spaces at the supermarket at The Horsefair Centre would help cut carbon emissions.

It said: “This is considered to be a positive of the scheme, promoting sustainable travel.”

Town councillors also supported the project.

The report said: “Wetherby Town Council expressed their support of the scheme, and they agreed with the aims of supporting action against climate change and making Wetherby a sustainable place to live, work and visit.”

The planning application sought permission for a charging zone and electrical substation.

It will see the creation of four vehicle charging units, each with space for two vehicles.

The report said: “The units are to be positioned on the southern-most side of the parking area.”