New disabled access lift for historic Ripley building

Permission has been given for a new disabled access lift to be built at the historic Ripley Star Club.

While Harrogate Borough Council's chief planner acknowledged the addition of an external lift would "undoubtedly detract" from the grade two listed building, it was necessary to do so to keep up to date with current disability access laws.

The proposed lift would be a hydraulic scissor lift, constructed of a stainless steel frame to enable wheelchair-users or people with limited mobility to access the building from the southern entrance.

Also known as Hotel de Ville or Ripley Town Hall and located within a conservation area, the building was constructed by the Ingilby family in the 1850s.

As the Star Club it plays host to a number of different sporting clubs and live music gigs.

A number of lift designs were reviewed by the applicant, with the selected lift considered the neatest and least intrusive to the character of the listed building.

The proposal will not harm the main entrance and is sited in the most logical place to have the least negative impact, according to the chief planner.

"This is outweighed by the public benefits of the proposal which will ensure the optimum continued viable use of the building as a community facility for the village," the planner's approval states.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter