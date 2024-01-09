New cycle lane will be part of revised Harrogate's £11.2m plans to transform Station Parade area

Harrogate's troubled £11.2 million Gateway project has finally taken a major step forward - and the latest plans do include a new cycle lane.

After what has been described as a "cross-party effort", a full business case for the controversial scheme has been submitted - the final stage before work can begin to transform Harrogate town centre.

North Yorkshire Council’s efforts to boost pedestrian and cycling in the town centre and improve the look of the Station Parade area have been met with growing opposition over the last four years from traders and residents group who fear business would suffer if car traffic was to face restrictions.

But North Yorkshire Council's executive member for highways and transport believes the new version of the Gateway project can still meet the original aims despite major revisions.

The revised Gateway scheme includes coordinated traffic signals; accessible footways; a revitalised public realm; the transformation of One Arch; a dedicated bus lane; and a southbound cycleway along Station Parade. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"The revised plan differs from the original, but delivers key benefits to all road users – motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users," said Coun Keane Duncan.

"While there has been inevitable compromise, there is encouraging agreement on key elements of the revised scheme which takes us closer to securing £11m of investment for Harrogate.

“The revised scheme we’re proposing includes optimised, coordinated traffic signals; safe, accessible footways and crossings; revitalised public realm; the transformation of One Arch; a dedicated bus lane; and a southbound cycleway along Station Parade.

“Station Parade will remain two lanes, with no pedestrianisation of James Street.

“This represents a significant cross-party effort and many hours of discussions."I thank all of those who have been involved for their constructive input."

The revised Gateway project has cleared a major hurdle with the submission of the full business case to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority which allocates funding from the Transforming Cities Fund.

North Yorkshire Council originally faced a deadline of 2024 to secure and spend the transport infrastructure investment sourced largely from central government.

Coun Keane Duncan said: “We now standby for approval of the business case before construction can begin, hopefully later this year.