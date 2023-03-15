News you can trust since 1836
New Council Survey: What do Harrogate people think of the political powershift heading their way?

Readers are already responding to The Harrogate Advertiser’s New Council Survey revealing what people of the town think as it prepares to lose its district council at the end of March as part of momentous changes in local government

By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Mar 2023, 18:02 GMT- 2 min read

The Harrogate Advertiser’s New Council Survey aims – in an easy to fill in form – to find out what the public really think as the new bigger North Yorkshire Council gets set to take over all public services in the district in a few short weeks’ time on April 1.

It’s already becoming clear from the early responses that Harrogate people do care about how well informed they have been about this major shake-up of budgets, civil servants, politicians and public services.

TAKE PART IN OUR 'HARROGATE ADVERTISER NEW COUNCIL SURVEY' BY CLICKING HERE

As part of the Harrogate Advertiser's New Council Survey we are asking readers whether Harrogate should get a new town council to have local input and control over its 'crown jewels' like the Stray (pictured).
With the new council located in Northallerton taking over the remaining 20% of services not already in its hands from Harrogate Borough Council, the Harrogate Advertiser’s ‘New Council Survey’ is revealing the hopes – and fears – of local residents in this radical piece of political devolution supported by the Government.

The questions seek a balanced and realistic response to what the changes will entail – or might lead to.

Among the questions we are giving readers the chance to give their views on are:

Do you think Harrogate will be well looked after by the new bigger North Yorkshire Council which takes over in April this year?

Do you believe the new North Yorkshire Council when it says this reorganisation will save £30 million and improve the county's finances?

Should Harrogate now be given a new town council to have local input and control over the Stray and the town's 'crown jewels' such as the Royal Hall and Harrogate Convention Centre?

Would you support that idea if it involved paying more council tax?

No one has a fail-proof crystal ball but the Harrogate Advertiser’s New Council Survey seeks to test Harrogate people’s belief in a better future under the new North Yorkshire Council – as well as what their concerns and worries may be.

The aim is not to come to a political conclusion but to help point the way forward in a way that is best for the town and its people.

