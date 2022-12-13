New council looks set to run Harrogate Convention Centre after local government shake-up

Harrogate Borough Council (HBC) has owned the venue since it opened in 1982 but the council will be abolished on March 31 to make way for the new unitary authority.

A report will go before Harrogate Borough Council’s full council this week that describes the HCC as the “largest driver of economic impact in the district” with many hotels, bed and breakfasts and restaurants depending on the business through its conferences and exhibitions.

Using Visit Britain methodology, the report predicts the HCC will boost the local economy by £31m during 2022/23.

Harrogate Convention Centre is set to be taken under the control of the new North Yorkshire Council in April of 2023.

But HCC director Paula Lorimer has warned the venue may not survive unless it undergoes a £49m project to modernise the ageing facility.

The report, written by Ms Lorimer, says a HCC Strategic Board will be created by the new council to oversee the redevelopment project and “assess the most appropriate operating model” for the venue.

A council spokesperson said it did not know who would be on the board at this stage, whether that be councillors, officers or business people.

In August, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive gave approval for the project to progress to the next stage, which involves drawing up final designs and agreeing costs.

Around £4.8m of public money has already been earmarked for design and feasability works but how the rest of the project would be funded remains undecided.

HBC submitted a bid to the government for £20m of Levelling Up funding and a response is expected next month.

The new council will have the final say on the redevelopment and a decision will be made in the summer.

The report says: “HCC has had a very positive year considering the background of recovering from a pandemic and challenges with the current failing facilities. The investment in cosmetic improvements has really paid dividends and now the team await a positive decision to progress with the redevelopment so that HCC can really maximise its full potential.”

All of the HCC’s staff, including Ms Lorimer who earned £121,536 last year, will automatically transfer to the new council on April 1.