New block of flats proposed for Ripon Road

Plans to transform a vacant lot on Ripon Road into a three-storey block of flats have been lodged with Harrogate Borough Council, two years after a similar application at the site was rejected.

A planning statement for seven flats, at the site of the former Little Wonder Hotel, was submitted to the council in June by agents DC Architecture.

It comes two years after a plan for a three storey, five flat development was knocked back by the Borough.

At the time, the authority cited "significant and demonstrable harm on residential and highways which would outweigh the modest benefit of an additional five units" as their main reason for rejection.

The council also found that an absence of on-site parking and the potential for the proposed building to overshadow its neighbours as additional reasons to reject the application.

While a planning statement has not yet been submitted for the 2019 version, the applicants have moved to address the parking concerns that arose in the 2017 application.

In a parking statement, agents DC Architecture stated that while there was no intention to provide on site parking, "the site is in a sustainable location with good access to local facilities via foot or bus to the town centre".

It was also noted that there was unrestricted on street parking on Skipton Road and surrounding side streets.

However, the design includes a loading bay at the front of the development which will allow deliveries to pull off Ripon Road whilst unloading.

Members of the public will be able to submit their feedback, case number 19/02391/FUL, up until July 29.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter