New 60-home development approved for Harrogate village

The growth of Harrogate's villages is set to continue, with the latest housing development approved for one of the district's smaller communities.

Planning committee members this week approved the building of 60 homes on a field off Back Lane at Sharow, but the decision wasn't unanimous.

During debate, Coun Bernard Bateman told fellow councillors: "I have difficulty supporting this...our villages are getting bigger and bigger".

He added that "I can't support this one...because Sharow is a very nice village" as it is.

However, councillors were told by officers that the site is included in Harrogate's local plan, and was a suitable spot for development given its direct connection to Sharow.

Coun Pat Marsh voted for the plans, but said the district needed more smaller houses to keep young people in their communities.

"I'm supporting the officers recommendation because it's an allocation in our local plan. My concern is when you look at the split of homes, 50 per cent are four and five bedrooms, when actually if we're going to get young people to live in our communities, we need smaller households."

“It's something that we need to start to address, we need to start producing houses for the people rather than the developer."

The plans had originally fronted the council in June, but were deferred as applicants Rouse Homes Ltd revised their design and layout - reducing it from 69 to 60 homes.

It means the development will go forward once a s106 - the agreement between the developer and the council which dictates what contributions to local services the developer will pay - is finalised.

