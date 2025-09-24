Multi-billion pound tourism sector to get more support to flourish in North Yorkshire

A scenic shot of Swaledale. North Yorkshire is home to two National Parks covering the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors, which attract visitors from across the world.

Tourism businesses are being given even greater support through a coordinated approach to boost the multi-billion pound visitor economy across York and North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A board involving councillors and leading figures from the tourism sector met yesterday (Tuesday, September 23) for the first time, marking a major milestone in the region’s ambition to grow and support its visitor economy.

The York and North Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) is paving the way for a far more co-ordinated and strategic approach to promoting the tourism sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaired by the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, the LVEP’s board brings together senior leaders from North Yorkshire Council, City of York Council, Visit North Yorkshire, Make It York, VisitEngland, and the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

An aerial shot of York. The historic city attracts visitors from across the world to venues such as Clifford’s Tower in the foreground and York Minster.

The board is part of a national programme led by VisitEngland to strengthen destination management and unlock the full potential of the country’s visitor economy.

Mayor Skaith said: “From our historic towns and cities to our distinct coastline and National Parks, we have it all in York and North Yorkshire.

“With more than 40 million visitors a year, tourism adds £6 billion to our regional economy and supports over 54,000 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new partnership brings us together to champion the businesses at the heart of our region's must-see destinations and drive growth that benefits all our communities.”

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, pictured on the left, who yesterday chaired the first meeting of the York and North Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership’s board, with Paul Szomoru, the regional development lead at VisitEngland, on the city walls in York.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include the visitor economy, said: “We have some of the most popular destinations in the country, from the glorious vistas of the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors to our stunning coastlines and diverse market towns.

“We want to attract visitors to stay longer and enjoy all that North Yorkshire has to offer, while making sure tourism is sustainable and that the visitor economy can work alongside our communities who live here.

“This first meeting sets the tone for an ambitious and collaborative approach. The LVEP will be a driver for exciting new projects, business support, and sustainable growth across the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure strong local engagement, the LVEP’s board will meet in different locations across the region, giving tourism businesses and stakeholders the opportunity to speak directly to decision-makers.

The National Trust’s Yorkshire operations director, Justin Scully, said: “Tourism is a vital part of our region, and this collaboration will strengthen it. It’s great that it’s going to create opportunities for those working at the visitor economy’s coalface to engage with strategic decision-making.”

LVEPs have been introduced as part of the national response to an independent review of how the country’s visitor economy is co-ordinated and promoted and have the potential to draw in additional support and funding from Westminster.

Strategies already in place are looking to promote a year-round visitor economy, while ensuring that it is heavily themed on sustainability and that the industry can thrive alongside communities living in York and North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the promotional drive will ensure visitors stay for longer and explore more of what York and North Yorkshire have to offer, while attracting more people to travel from overseas.

The next meeting of the York and North Yorkshire LVEP board will take place in early 2026, with further details on its agenda and venue to be announced nearer the date.