MP welcomes £600m injection

Wetherby’s Member of Parliament Alec Shelbrooke has claimed that a £600 million injection into Leeds General Infirmary and St James’ Hospital is a record investment and commitment from government in local healthcare.

Mr Shelbrooke had been lobbying the government’s Health Secretary for investment and said: “I’m delighted that our campaign for new facilities in modernised hospital buildings in Leeds, including centralised children’s and adult services, has been successful.”

He added: “This £600m NHS investment in Leeds has been widely welcomed by NHS leaders in the city and will improve access to healthcare for residents in our area.” The new healthcare facilities in Leeds will mean significantly modernised hospital buildings at Leeds General Infirmary, centralising children’s and adult services; as well as delivering Pathology services from the St James University Hospital site.

In a letter seen by the Wetherby News, Mr Shelbrooke wrote to the Secretary of State in February this year asking ministers to support plans for a dedicated children’s services health facility building in the city centre.