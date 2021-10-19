MP vows to be accessible

Wetherby MP Alec Shelbrooke.

The comments come in response to the killing of the long-standing Conservative MP Sir David Amess last Friday afternoon.

“David’s murder has shocked us all, but I held my MP Supermarket Surgeries in Wetherby as normal on Saturday,” said Mr Shelbrooke.

“Whilst we may have to add a few more precautions to how we do our job, we cannot let events like this diminish the deep relationship between an MP and their constituents.

“This is a relationship I value deeply: I want my constituents, regardless of whether they voted for me or not, to be able to approach me in the street, in the pub, at the supermarket or at one of my surgeries.

“I love that my constituents feel they can approach me in this way and the ability to do so is a foundation of British democracy.”

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Sir David, 69, was stabbed several times during a constituency surgery in Essex.

Mr Shelbrooke added: “Sir David was a friend and colleague. We used to go to the football together and at work, in Parliament, we worked together on a number of issues, including campaigns to raise awareness of Endometriosis and other women’s health issues.