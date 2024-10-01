MP urges government to reconsider proposed ‘unrealistic’ housebuilding targets for North Yorkshire
Although proposals are still in the consultation stages, Mr Smith said a mandate to significantly increase new homes would be “unsustainable” and “unrealistic” and may lead to infrastructure being unable to cope.
In a letter to housing secretary Angela Rayner, Sir Julian said North Yorkshire Council had recently surpassed its current housing target of 1,384 homes and is averaging around 2,800 new homes a year.
But Mr Smith believes if this figure were to rise then improvements to infrastructure would not be able to match the pace of growth.
He also suggested that there aren’t enough jobs in the county to support such an increase in residents.
Mr Smith wrote: “I do not think that the capacity to deliver such a large increase is available, nor required, to ensure local need is met.”
North Yorkshire Council is in the early stages of formulating its local plan which will map out where housing can be built.
Earlier this year it invited landowners to submit sites that could be suitable for housebuilding.
It is likely to take several years before the plan is agreed and the previous local plans for the former borough councils remain active until then.
At the last meeting of Skipton and Ripon councillors earlier this month, councillors discussed housebuilding targets with Mr Smith and many spoke out against the proposed changes.
Councillor Nathan Hull (Conservative, Washburn and Birstwith) said: “We have a massive rural housing problem, but I’m not convinced we need another 4,000 homes on top.”
Speaking in July, Angela Rayner said proposals to overhaul the planning system will make housing more affordable.
She said: “Our decisive reforms to the planning system correct the errors of the past and set us on our way to tackling the housing crisis, delivering 1.5 million homes for those who really need them.”
