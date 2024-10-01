MP urges government to reconsider proposed ‘unrealistic’ housebuilding targets for North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sir Julian Smith, Conservative MP for Skipton and Ripon, has urged the government to reconsider changes to the national planning policy which could see more than 4,200 homes built in North Yorkshire a year.

Although proposals are still in the consultation stages, Mr Smith said a mandate to significantly increase new homes would be “unsustainable” and “unrealistic” and may lead to infrastructure being unable to cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to housing secretary Angela Rayner, Sir Julian said North Yorkshire Council had recently surpassed its current housing target of 1,384 homes and is averaging around 2,800 new homes a year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Mr Smith believes if this figure were to rise then improvements to infrastructure would not be able to match the pace of growth.

Sir Julian Smith, Conservative MP for Skipton and Ripon, is urging the government to reconsider their proposed housebuilding targets for North Yorkshire

He also suggested that there aren’t enough jobs in the county to support such an increase in residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smith wrote: “I do not think that the capacity to deliver such a large increase is available, nor required, to ensure local need is met.”

North Yorkshire Council is in the early stages of formulating its local plan which will map out where housing can be built.

Earlier this year it invited landowners to submit sites that could be suitable for housebuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is likely to take several years before the plan is agreed and the previous local plans for the former borough councils remain active until then.

At the last meeting of Skipton and Ripon councillors earlier this month, councillors discussed housebuilding targets with Mr Smith and many spoke out against the proposed changes.

Councillor Nathan Hull (Conservative, Washburn and Birstwith) said: “We have a massive rural housing problem, but I’m not convinced we need another 4,000 homes on top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in July, Angela Rayner said proposals to overhaul the planning system will make housing more affordable.

She said: “Our decisive reforms to the planning system correct the errors of the past and set us on our way to tackling the housing crisis, delivering 1.5 million homes for those who really need them.”