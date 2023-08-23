MP to raise concerns over NHS dentist provision in Harrogate and Knaresborough as government bids to improve system

The intervention by Andrew Jones MP follows an organisational shake-up in the service earlier this year which saw the duty to commission dental care services to meet local needs transferred from NHS England to new Integrated Care Boards.

Since then, Yorkshire and Humber ICB has been assessing dentists provision across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is now set to meet the ICB - alongside other Yorkshire and Humber MPs – to discuss the dental workforce in Harrogate and Knaresborough and issues with the training and retention of NHS dentists staff.

Harrogate and Knaresborough, Conservative MP Andrew Jones - "I am concerned that residents moving into the new estates in our area will be left without dental cover." (Picture James Hardisty)

The MP is also asking people to get in touch with him directly with their experiences.

“It is positive that dental provision has moved from being controlled nationally to a more local approach,” said Mr Jones.

"I want to see this local management produce results for our area quickly.

“Recently a small number of constituents have contacted me after problems getting access to an NHS dentist.

Harrogate Lib Dem spokesperson Tom Gordon called for action from the Tories to tackle problems with NHS dental provision in Harrogate and Knaresborough in July of this year. (Picture contributed)

"Anecdotally this is a wider problem.

"I am also concerned that residents moving into the new estates in our area will be left without dental cover."

“I want the ICB to begin expanding the NHS dental provision in Harrogate and Knaresborough and to keep the level of service under review as new estates become occupied.

“I encourage constituents who are having trouble accessing NHS dentists to contact me directly.”

Mr Jones comments are not the first signs of local concern over the issue.

Data obtained nationally last month by the Liberal Democrats from the NHS Business Services Authority revealed that the longest average wait faced by children for general-anaesthetic treatment at a Community Dental Service provider in 2021-22 was Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Speaking at the time, Harrogate Lib Dem spokesperson Tom Gordon called for action from the Tories to tackle the problem.