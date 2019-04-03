MP Nigel Adams resigns post in protest

Tadcaster MP Nigel Adams has quit as a junior minister this morning in protest over Theresa May’s latest Brexit policy.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Adams said he had stood down as Wales Minister over the Government’s decision to work with Jeremy Corbyn in an effort to break the Brexit deadlock.

The Selby and Ainsty MP also resigned as an Assistant Whip, although he has not formally performed the role in many months.

In a swipe at the Labour leader, he criticised Number Ten for pursuing a new Brexit plan “cooked up with a Marxist”.

And he reiterated Mrs May’s previous position that “no deal is better than a bad deal,” and described the UK remaining part of a customs union with the EU after Brexit as a betrayal of Leave voters.

He wrote: “I believe we have two great challenges. We must deliver the Brexit people voted for. And we must prevent the calamity of a Corbyn government.

“Sadly, I feel that we are now at risk of simultaneously failing in both.”

Last night the Prime Minister dramatically changed course on Brexit, saying she would work with Mr Corbyn to carve out a new plan which could command a majority in the House of Commons.

In a statement from Downing Street, she said: “I am taking action to break the logjam: I am offering to sit down with the Leader of the Opposition and to try to agree a plan - that we would both stick to - to ensure that we leave the European Union and that we do so with a deal.”