MP joins Harrogate religious leaders in issuing plea for tolerance, calm and respect in aftermath of Gaza tensions

Harrogate's MP has joined the town's religious leaders in a plea for tolerance, calm and respect in light of tensions over the conflict in the Middle East.

Andrew Jones MP met with the Imam of the Harrogate mosque, the President of the Harrogate synagogue and the vicar of St Peter’s Church, Reverend Alan Garrow, today, Monday, November 13 to discuss the ongoing situation and the positions of Muslims and Jews in Harrogate and Knaresborough and nationwide.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Jones said: “I am grateful to the Imam, the President of the synagogue and the Rev Garrow for coming together to emphasise a message of tolerance, calm and respect.

"Islamophobic and antisemitic acts are unacceptable and I am pleased that we seem not to be experiencing an increase in this kind of hatred locally.

Faith leaders and Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones after a meeting where they called tolerance, calm and respect. From left, Bernard Cohen, President of Harrogate Synagogue, Mrs Roma Cohen, Andrew Jones MP, The Rev Alan Garrow and Imam Hasan Muhammad. (Picture contributed)

“The meeting is important because it demonstrates that whatever our beliefs we are compassionate beings sharing humanitarian values and respecting one another.”

Hasan Muhammad, Imam of the Harrogate Islamic Association, said: “It is good to stand together with Mr Cohen calling for peace and understanding between faiths and, specifically at this moment, between their followers.

"Harrogate people are well-known for being welcoming and accepting.

"These are values we should cherish as we live our lives in respect and understanding and celebrate what makes us different and what we share. As-salamu alaykum”

Bernard Cohen, President of the Harrogate synagogue said: “The Iman and I meeting today vividly demonstrates that although being of different faiths there is no difference in our humanity and our values of respect, tolerance, community and a desire for peace.

"We call on everyone in Harrogate and beyond to embrace these shared values and to exhibit them in all they do. Shalom.”

Approximately 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage when Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Israel has responded with air strikes on Gaza and an ongoing ground offensive to destroy Hamas's military and governing capabilities.