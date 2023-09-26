MP hopes money from Harrogate Station Gateway project can be spent in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week, senior Conservative councillors in Northallerton agreed to consider different options in an attempt to rescue the troubled transport scheme.

In August, the council pressed pause on the project due to a legal challenge from Hornbeam Park Developments and Mr Jones described it as a “timed-out dead scheme”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he is still wants the government’s Transforming Cities Fund money to be spent in the town.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Jones hopes that the money earmarked for the Harrogate Station Gateway project can be spent in the town

A report prepared for councillors last week said one option could be to reallocate funds to other gateway schemes in Skipton and Selby if a solution in Harrogate is not found.

Should government give permission to modify the scheme in Harrogate, it appears the council will focus on its less controversial aspects, which might include public realm improvements at Station Square and One Arch.

The MP said he has lobbied government ministers about allowing the gateway money to be spent in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jones said: “I fully support using the Transforming Cities Fund monies in Harrogate.

"This funding was allocated to Harrogate and I have urged ministers to allow the funding to be spent in Harrogate.

“The council’s decision to consider options for Station Gateway is not unexpected.

"Some aspects of the scheme were very positive not least the public realm improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would urge the council to fund the public realm improvements as a priority to create a more welcoming space in the town centre for residents and visitors.”

In an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service earlier this month, the council’s executive member for highways Keane Duncan said the Gateway is “not dead – yet, but it is fair to say it’s on life support”.

He added: “Andrew [Jones] wants to secure investment for Harrogate.

“The Liberal Democrats say they want to secure investment for Harrogate – I do too and I will do my best to deliver on that objective.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council has said it will make a decision on what happens next with the Station Gateway before November.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which won the initial funding from government, says it has accepted the principle of a modified scheme.

The Department for Transport has also indicated initial support for a modified scheme but has not yet formally responded.