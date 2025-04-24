More free parking could be rolled out across North Yorkshire under new council strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More free parking could be introduced in town centres across North Yorkshire under new plans being worked on by council chiefs.

North Yorkshire Council is preparing a new county-wide parking strategy that aims to support local businesses and be fairer for motorists.

Speaking exclusively to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways at the council, said: “Other councils are squeezing every penny of revenue they can from parking.

“Labour-run City of York have hiked tariffs in some car parks by over 70 per cent this year.

“In contrast, we’re working to deliver a fundamentally different approach, investing record amounts in improving our car parks and working on a new strategy that supports traders in this tough climate.

“We, of course, have our own financial woes here at the council, intensified by the Labour Government’s recent cuts to our budget.

“It means we have tough decisions to make, but we want to avoid balancing our books by harming the vitality of our town centres.

“Ultimately, we want car parking to support people to shop local, not be pushed to supermarkets and out-of-town shopping centres where parking is free.”

The strategy seeks to address anomalies which mean free parking is available in some towns but not others.

The legacy of the former borough and district councils means parking rates and restrictions also vary widely across the county.

The Conservative councillor added: “Right now, our parking system has many flaws, anomalies and inconsistencies.

“This is the reality of eight predecessor councils uniting into one – each had its own tariffs, permits and ways of working.

“While a degree of local variation is absolutely essential given North Yorkshire’s scale and diversity, there are present differences that stand out as being grossly unfair now we are one council.

“For example, some towns have free parking of up to two hours.

"Some towns have no charges or restrictions at all.

"Others do not have any free parking.

“We’re wrestling with this conundrum and actively considering ways we might be able to expand free parking to more towns where it makes sense and where there is local support.”

The councillor, who last year pledged to introduce free parking in every town when he unsuccessfully campaigned to be North Yorkshire’s new mayor, said the authority faced a “colossal task” to make changes.

“We have 140 car parks and just shy of 30 different towns.

“We won’t get everything right, at least immediately, but I am confident we can find a way forward that is fairer for all parts of North Yorkshire so no area feels disadvantaged.”

Details of the new parking strategy come as the authority increases on and off-street parking tariffs by ten per cent in a move which could bring in almost £2m in extra income.

The authority is also looking to make £2.5m improvements to its car parks, including installing new solar-powered parking machines which will accept card, cash and app payments.