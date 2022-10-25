‘Milestone’ as Harrogate public gets the chance to help shape future of devolution for North Yorkshire

Coun Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council, hailed the progress as "an important milestone for the journey towards securing a devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire."

North Yorkshire County Council says the consultation will give 800,000 people across York and North Yorkshire the chance to help to shape local government and the region’s economic future that could bring benefits for generations to come.

The draft deal offers devolved powers and millions of pounds in funding to provide better roads and public transport, improve education and job opportunities, boost economic growth and places York and North Yorkshire at the forefront of the green energy sector to tackle climate change.

Residents are also set to be given the chance to elect a mayor to champion the region at a national level and to help to ensure the Government delivers on commitments for levelling up.

North Yorkshire says the planned 30-year deal has the potential to bring wide-ranging benefits for future generations to tackle regional inequalities by not only reducing the North-South divide nationally, but also helping to resolve economic differences between urban and rural areas.

North Yorkshire County Council’s leader, Con Carl Les, said: “Today marks an important milestone for the journey towards securing a devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire.

“We need the public to come forward and give us their views on what is important to them and how devolution can benefit communities and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.

“The chance to secure these decision-making powers and millions of pounds in funding from the Government is set to prove a life-changing opportunity for people who live and work in York and North Yorkshire.

“Devolution will give local leaders the chance to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing people in York and North Yorkshire – whether that be providing more affordable housing, improving skills and education for better job opportunities, boosting transport infrastructure or tackling the climate crisis.

“This is about creating a brighter and more prosperous future for us all.”

Devolution has been a key policy of the Government, handing over decision-making powers to local political leaders and providing millions of pounds in funding to shape policies and projects on a regional level.

The mayor, who would be elected in May 2024 if the proposed deal comes to fruition, would lead a new powerful combined authority that would oversee key strategic projects ranging from major transport improvements to providing more affordable housing and boosting skills and education for York and North Yorkshire.

Politicians and senior officers from City of York Council, as well as North Yorkshire County Council and district and borough authorities, undertook the detailed negotiations with the Government to draw up the proposed devolution deal.

A mayoral combined authority would mirror similar arrangements that are already in place in areas including the Tees Valley and West Yorkshire.

Key areas of focus will include unlocking additional investment for the region and supporting businesses and growing the economy.

The combined authority would also oversee projects to build better digital and transport connections and provide more affordable housing plus taking action to reduce carbon emissions.