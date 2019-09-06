Mayor to get a room at Harrogate council's headquarters

A raft of changes will be made to the Mayor of Harrogate's place at council, following claims the position had been treated "disrespectfully" since the authority's move into their new St Luke's Mount headquarters.

Councillors sitting on the general purposes committee will be asked to approve a number of changes surrounding the role; including a bid to give the Mayor a semi-permanent space at the council to entertain guests.

Under the proposal, the Mayor will get "priority use" of the Minster Room, which is currently used as a large meeting room.

The Minster Room will also be given a facelift to reflect the "best of the Borough of Harrogate", which will include the installation of various historical exhibits.

It comes after councillors in June debated the merit of the Mayor having a specified area in the new council building, in the absence of a dedicated Mayor's Parlour.

Unlike the council's former Crescent Gardens headquarters, the new civic centre doesn't have a room specifically designated for the Mayor's use.

It prompted former Mayor, Coun Nick Brown, to say the position had been treated "disrespectfully" since the council's move.

He said without a permanent Mayor's Parlour at the new headquarters "there is nowhere suitable you can take important guests".

“I just think it's terrible the Mayor of Harrogate does not have a room in this building," he said at the meeting.

It saw councillors vote in favour of exploring a sharing arrangement of the Minster Room, where it could continue to be used for general meetings, as well as a hosting space for the Mayor.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter