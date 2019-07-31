Massive new housing development for Knaresborough set to be approved

A decision on a mammoth housing development on the outskirts of Knaresborough is set to be made next week.

Planning committee members were originally meant to vote on the proposal for 402-homes at Highfield Farm on York Road in May.

However, the move was postponed so further work could be done on how the A59 and other passing traffic could be impacted by the development, as well as to clarify what contributions would be made to primary and secondary education in the area.

If approved, the application by Taylor Wimpey UK could see up to 1000 new homes built on that stretch of York Road, given that immediately west of the Highfield Farm site is the Manse Farm development.

Approved in 2018, the Manse Farm plan has permission to build 600 dwellings, a primary school and employment land.

Its potential neighbour has been recommended for approval by council officers.

The majority of homes on the site will be two-bedroom dwellings, with the remainders to be either one, three or four bedrooms.

Both Knaresborough Town Council and Goldsborough Parish Council have previously opposed the plans, with their reasons including concerns over the impact on traffic in the area and the site's distance to public transport links.

Two other developments to be decided at the planning committee meeting have been recommended for refusal, in a sign of the increasing weight given to the draft local plan.

One of the applications, for 63 homes on greenfield near Green Hammerton, has been recommended for rejection on the grounds that it would harm the surrounding landscape.

The site was included as a draft allocation on the local plan, but has since been deleted in favour of being part of the broad new area the council prefers for the creation of a new village.

Plans for a 31-dwelling development north of Kirby Hill are also set to be refused, on the basis that the site is not included in the draft local plan.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter