Mass closures: 'Harrogate rail station ticket office will not be axed' says town's MP

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said he had contacted Northern Trains to confirm that Harrogate station was not one of those affected by the plans.

Rail companies are looking to close ticket offices following a sustained fall in the numbers of people using them.

“Rail companies are looking at this as the numbers of people purchasing tickets in person has plummeted with the rise of online booking and user-friendly electronic terminals at stations. All the plans are subject to consultation,” said the former rail minister.

“I have though confirmed with Northern this morning that Harrogate station will be retaining its ticket office as well as the electronic terminals installed a few years ago.

"I am sure this will be welcome news to passengers who value the ability to buy tickets face-to-face.”

Stations affected by the new arrangements will see new ‘journey makers’ available to help people with purchasing tickets using the in-station terminals or helping them buy tickets on their mobile phones.

Consultation on the changes will run from July 5 to July 28, 2023.

The plans have alarmed both rail unions, who fear job cuts and an impact on rail passengers’ safety, and disability groups who fear a mass closure of rail ticket offices would have a hugely detrimental impact on blind and partially-sighted people's ability to buy tickets, arrange assistance and, critically, travel independently.

The move follows pressure by the Government to save costs after the failure of passenger numbers on Britain’s rail network to return to pre-Covid levels since lockdown ended.

It was confirmed today by the industry body, the Rail Delivery Group who said the plans involved shutting down almost all of the 1,007 remaining offices – bar at the busiest stations – within three years.

No redundancy notices have yet been issued.

England’s passenger train operators are directly contracted by the Government.